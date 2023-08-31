Business Break
Rain chances toward end of the workweek

Tyler’s forecast
Drier for most of Thursday with warm and muggy conditions lingering for now. Rain moves back in for some before the holiday weekend arrives!
By Tyler Allender
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s still a battle for the drier and less humid air to move into the Chattahoochee Valley. It should finally have more luck settling into our area over the holiday weekend.

Plenty of sun for the first half of Thursday followed by a partly cloudy sky during the afternoon. A few isolated showers or storms are in the forecast starting around mid afternoon into the evening, especially in our southern counties. As Idalia pulls away from the United States, it tries to pull up a little more moisture from the Gulf. Highs Thursday near 90 degrees.

Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers and storms, even as we head toward morning. Lows Friday morning in the low 70s.

Clouds and limited sun Friday with a chance of rain and some storms starting early Friday, including the morning commute for some of us. As of now, rain coverage is around 40%. The chance of rain should slowly decrease as we go into the afternoon. However, there could still be a few showers or storms around for high school football games and other Friday night plans. Highs Friday between 80 and 84 degrees.

We hold onto some clouds it looks like Saturday; there is an outside chance of a shower. Most of Labor Day weekend should be dry as less humid air arrives. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, especially Friday and Saturday. Lows will be in the 60s area-wide!

As we head into next week, while some may think Labor Day is the unofficial end to summer, it’s not around here! We heat up into the low to mid 90s as the week progresses.

