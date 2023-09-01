19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Columbus car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department charged a 19-year-old with felony homicide by vehicle for a deadly car crash that took place in July.

According to officials, on July 12, 2023 around 1:20 p.m., Columbus Police officers responded to the intersection of Amber Drive and Valleybrook Road in reference to a car crash with injuries.

Further investigation revealed a 2014 BMW 535i, driven by Zandarius Brooks, 19, was traveling at a high rate of speed going west on Valleybrook Road towards the intersection with Amber Drive. A 2008 Nissan, driven by Jayde Kimbrough, 27, was traveling south on Amber Drive.

They say Brooks disregarded the stop sign, striking the left side Kimbrough’s Nissan Altima. Kimbrough was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where she succumbed to her injuries.

As a result of the investigation by the CPD’s Motor Squad, Brooks was arrested and charged with:

Homicide by vehicle 1st degree (Felony)

Reckless driving

Disregard traffic control device (Stop Sign)

Speeding

No seatbelt

Possession of Marijuana (Felony)

Officials say Brooks is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 9 a.m.

