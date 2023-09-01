Business Break
Callaway Resort & Gardens hosting annual Labor Day hot air balloon event

By Gabriela Johnson
Sep. 1, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The time is here to light up your Labor Day weekend and reach new heights. Callaway Resort and Gardens invites you to its annual celebration of saying, “So long to Summer,” for the 25th Hot Air Balloon Glow Festival.

Callaway is going bigger and better this year for the annual event. Friday through Sunday, just past sundown, two dozen hot air balloons will soar for the nightlight performance while hot air balloon pilots and balloon meister Dan Sutkas create a stunning symphonic “Glow Shop.”

However, the fun doesn’t only begin at sundown. Callaway visitors have the chance at tethered balloon rides, a short, safe up and down flight while the balloon is tied to the ground.

There’s more than the margin of hot air balloons to enjoy this Labor Day weekend. More activities include live music, a classic car cruise, a dog show and more.

Wind and weather permitting, the balloon Glow Show kicks off at 8:30 p.m. and will be followed up with fireworks each night until Sunday. To purchase your tickets, click here.

