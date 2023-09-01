COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Replay the WTVM special report

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Alabama, Auburn and the defending national champions Georgia kickoff the regular football season on Saturday, September 2.

WTVM Sports Director Jonathon Hoppe and Sports Anchor Tony Reese have a preview of the biggest lingering questions heading into the season.

Additionally, check out reports on the Auburn University Marching Band, the status of NIL Collectives in college football and a remarkable story of fans helping a woman searching for a special hat.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW

