COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Replay the WTVM special report

By WTVM Sports Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Alabama, Auburn and the defending national champions Georgia kickoff the regular football season on Saturday, September 2.

WTVM Sports Director Jonathon Hoppe and Sports Anchor Tony Reese have a preview of the biggest lingering questions heading into the season.

Additionally, check out reports on the Auburn University Marching Band, the status of NIL Collectives in college football and a remarkable story of fans helping a woman searching for a special hat.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW

