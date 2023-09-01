Business Break
Columbus PD releases results of 5-day detail combating business burglaries

(Source: Columbus Consolidated Government)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department released the results of a 5-day operation to combat the recent increase in business burglaries.

According to the police department, several businesses in the area fell victim to a series of burglaries that caused financial distress and concerns for business owners and residents. To take action against these crimes, CPD coordinated the August detail, which resulted in the following,

  • 18 arrests
  • 35 citations issued
  • 51 charges

CPD added they are committed to maintaining a solid presence and pursuing further leads to ensure the continued safety and security of the community.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

