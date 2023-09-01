Columbus PD releases results of 5-day detail combating business burglaries

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department released the results of a 5-day operation to combat the recent increase in business burglaries.

According to the police department, several businesses in the area fell victim to a series of burglaries that caused financial distress and concerns for business owners and residents. To take action against these crimes, CPD coordinated the August detail, which resulted in the following,

18 arrests

35 citations issued

51 charges

CPD added they are committed to maintaining a solid presence and pursuing further leads to ensure the continued safety and security of the community.

