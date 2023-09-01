Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Drier Forecast for Labor Day Weekend

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Labor day weekend will be a bit cooler and dry. High temperatures on Saturday are expected in the mid-80s warming to the upper-80s by Sunday. Monday high temperatures are expected to just reach 90 degrees. Good news for any outdoor plans this Labor Day weekend, mostly cloudy conditions Saturday; partly to mostly sunny conditions Sunday and Monday.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast
Labor Day Weekend Forecast(WTVM Weather)

The drier weather pattern will last through at least Thursday thanks to a ridge of high pressure helping to dry and warm things this coming week. Temperatures will continue to climb returning to the low-90s on Tuesday and the mid-90s by Wednesday. Partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday through Thursday, with expected to be between 0-10%, partly to mostly sunny skies. Low temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will be in the upper-60s to low-70s. Have a safe and fun Labor Day weekend!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus grandmother mourns loss of grandson killed hour after 16th birthday
Columbus grandmother mourns loss of grandson killed hour after 16th birthday
crime scene mgn
One dead following shooting on Double Churches Road in Columbus
Police work to clear three-car collision scene on Forrest Road in Columbus
Car catches fire after multi-vehicle crash on Forrest Rd. in Columbus
Bingo halted at the American Legion Fletcher-McCollister Post 135 in Phenix City, investigation...
Bingo halted at the American Legion Post 135 in Phenix City, investigation underway
Heavy police presence on Wellborn Drive
Teen injured in overnight shooting near Wellborn Drive in Columbus

Latest News

WTVM WEATHER KID: Millie McCorkle
Labor Day Weekend Forecast
A Round of Rain for Today before Drying for Labor Day Weekend
Allie Ann's Friday Morning Weather On the Go
Allie Ann's Friday Morning Forecast On the Go
Thursday's highs will top out near 90 degrees. Clouds build during the afternoon and isolated...
Rain chances toward end of the workweek