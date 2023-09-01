Drier Forecast for Labor Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Labor day weekend will be a bit cooler and dry. High temperatures on Saturday are expected in the mid-80s warming to the upper-80s by Sunday. Monday high temperatures are expected to just reach 90 degrees. Good news for any outdoor plans this Labor Day weekend, mostly cloudy conditions Saturday; partly to mostly sunny conditions Sunday and Monday.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast (WTVM Weather)

The drier weather pattern will last through at least Thursday thanks to a ridge of high pressure helping to dry and warm things this coming week. Temperatures will continue to climb returning to the low-90s on Tuesday and the mid-90s by Wednesday. Partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday through Thursday, with expected to be between 0-10%, partly to mostly sunny skies. Low temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will be in the upper-60s to low-70s. Have a safe and fun Labor Day weekend!

