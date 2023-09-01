Business Break
Eufaula man arrested on four counts of attempted murder charges

Eufaula man arrested on four counts of attempted murder charges(Source: Eufaula Police Department)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula Police Department arrest a man following a shooting in the area of South Eufaula Ave. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The man is identified as Martavious Jones.

According to authorities, officers responded to a business on the 500 block of South Eufaula Ave. with reports of gunshots in the area, and allegedly a vehicle in the parking lot was struck by bullets during the incident. There were no injuries reported.

Jones was arrested approximately four hours later after the Criminal Investigations Division began their investigation.

He is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and four counts of attempted murder. All are felony charges.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

