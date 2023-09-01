Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Horse possibly swept away by last week’s tornado, found with minor injuries in a cornfield

The owner of an equestrian center in Michigan says one of her horses may have been swept up in last week’s tornado. (Source: WILX)
By Jordyn Burrell and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – The owner of an equestrian center in Michigan said one of her horses may have been swept up in a tornado last week.

Lisa Luton-Hodges’ house and training center sit on the same piece of land in Williamston. It was one of the hardest hit areas from last week’s EF-2 tornado. The hay barn took the brunt of the damage, but two of her horses were also injured.

“We’ve never had a storm come that close to us. We’ve had a few tornados come nearby, but never this close,” Luton-Hodges said. “I guess they said this was a pretty severe tornado, especially when it hit our area.”

Of three horses in the hay barn, she said only one was accounted for after the tornado passed. She said they searched the pastures that night and couldn’t find them.

“In the morning, we found one of them was trapped in the lean-to over there that fell down,” Luton-Hodges explained.

She said the other horse had somehow gotten into a cornfield about three-quarters of a mile away.

While Luton-Hodges doesn’t know how the horse got there, she suspects it could have possibly been picked up in the tornado.

She said those horses suffered minor injuries and are recovering well.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus grandmother mourns loss of grandson killed hour after 16th birthday
Columbus grandmother mourns loss of grandson killed hour after 16th birthday
crime scene mgn
One dead following shooting on Double Churches Road in Columbus
Police work to clear three-car collision scene on Forrest Road in Columbus
Car catches fire after multi-vehicle crash on Forrest Rd. in Columbus
Bingo halted at the American Legion Fletcher-McCollister Post 135 in Phenix City, investigation...
Bingo halted at the American Legion Post 135 in Phenix City, investigation underway
Heavy police presence on Wellborn Drive
Teen injured in overnight shooting near Wellborn Drive in Columbus

Latest News

Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday...
19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Columbus car crash
FILE - Rioters, including Dominic Pezzola, center with police shield, are confronted by U.S....
Ex-Proud Boy who smashed Capitol window on Jan. 6 gets 10 years in prison, then declares, ‘Trump won!’
This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair...
More than 85,000 highchairs are under recall after two dozen reports of falls
VIDEO: Auburn fan asks for help finding hat that belonged to late father