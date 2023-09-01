Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man escapes mental hospital in Oregon while fully shackled and drives away

Christopher Lee Pray is shown in this photo.
Christopher Lee Pray is shown in this photo.(Oregon State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man newly transferred to Oregon’s psychiatric hospital managed to escape while fully shackled and drove off in a stolen van, Oregon State Police said Thursday.

Christopher Pray, who was previously charged with attempted murder and other crimes, was last seen driving south on Interstate 5, Oregon State Police said on Facebook, calling him a “dangerous escapee.”

An employee of the Oregon State Hospital was injured during the escape, spokesperson Amber Shoebridge said.

The State Police said they were notified Wednesday night of the escape. Pray “eluded law enforcement southbound on Interstate 5,” they said, without specifying how he managed to escape despite being “fully restrained with leg shackles, a belly chain, handcuffs, and a restraint connecting all three together.”

Pray faced charges including attempted murder, robbery, assault and felon in possession of a firearm in Multnomah County Circuit Court, where Portland is located, but was sent on Wednesday to the Oregon State Hospital in Salem after he was found unfit to proceed with trial, according to court records.

Shoebridge said in an emailed statement that Pray had “an altercation with another patient” shortly after he was admitted and needed to be taken away for treatment. When he was brought back to the Oregon State Hospital that night in an unmarked Oregon State Hospital van, Pray was “able to gain control of the van and drive away.”

“I can confirm a staff member was injured. I cannot provide further details on that,” Shoebridge said.

Pray, who was wearing a white T-shirt, maroon sweatpants and black rubber slippers, is considered extremely dangerous, police said. They asked the public to dial 911 and report any sightings of him or the white 2016 Dodge Caravan he was driving.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active-duty soldiers arrested by MSCO
2 active-duty soldiers arrested following massive explosives bust in Muscogee County
crime scene mgn
One dead following shooting on Double Churches Road in Columbus
Muscogee County School District logo
AJ McClung Memorial Stadium halts hosting HS football for remainder of year
Traffic backed up on I-185 South bound
Traffic delayed on I-185 North, South bound lanes near Macon Rd
Mercedes Clark
Talbot County deputy arrested for theft by deception, other crimes by GBI

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Clay County, Mo., Sheriff's Office shows Andrew...
Judge rules white man will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl, Black teen who went to wrong house
Scientists have resurrected the scent of an balm used for mummification in ancient Egypt.
‘The Scent of Eternity’: Scientists recreate Egyptian mummification balm’s fragrance
Police work to clear three-car collision scene on Forrest Road in Columbus
Police work to clear three-car collision scene on Forrest Rd. in Columbus
Pick up trucks and debris lie strewn in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of...
Residents pick through the rubble of lost homes and scattered belongings in Hurricane Idalia’s wake