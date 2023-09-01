Police work to clear three-car collision scene on Forrest Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a wreck involving multiple vehicles in east Columbus.

According to News Leader 9 crews, the crash scene is at the intersection of Forrest Road and Fontaine Drive.

CPD is currently working to clear the scene at this time.

No word on any injuries or the cause of the collision. Drivers should proceed cautiously in the area and plan for a possible delay or detour.

