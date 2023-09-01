Business Break
Police work to clear three-car collision scene on Forrest Rd. in Columbus

Police work to clear three-car collision scene on Forrest Road in Columbus
Police work to clear three-car collision scene on Forrest Road in Columbus
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a wreck involving multiple vehicles in east Columbus.

According to News Leader 9 crews, the crash scene is at the intersection of Forrest Road and Fontaine Drive.

CPD is currently working to clear the scene at this time.

No word on any injuries or the cause of the collision. Drivers should proceed cautiously in the area and plan for a possible delay or detour.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

