Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Roslyn Giles hosts broadcasting workshop at JD Davis Elementary in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some students at JD Davis Elementary School in Columbus got an up close and personal session with News Leader 9′s Roslyn Giles.

Roslyn facilitated a workshop with the school’s media team, where the students produced the morning announcements called “DES Broadcast News” at the start of the day.

She covered the mechanics of public speaking and how to nail capturing the student body’s attention.

The two top student awards went to Aariyah Brock and McKenzie Cook for grasping and executing all the concepts they learned.

Great job to all the students who participated!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active-duty soldiers arrested by MSCO
2 active-duty soldiers arrested following massive explosives bust in Muscogee County
crime scene mgn
One dead following shooting on Double Churches Road in Columbus
Muscogee County School District logo
AJ McClung Memorial Stadium halts hosting HS football for remainder of year
Traffic backed up on I-185 South bound
Traffic delayed on I-185 North, South bound lanes near Macon Rd
Mercedes Clark
Talbot County deputy arrested for theft by deception, other crimes by GBI

Latest News

Roslyn Giles hosts broadcasting workshop at JD Davis Elementary in Columbus
Roslyn Giles hosts broadcasting workshop at JD Davis Elementary in Columbus
Police work to clear three-car collision scene on Forrest Road in Columbus
Car catches fire after multi-vehicle crash on Forrest Rd. in Columbus
Columbus grandmother mourns loss of grandson killed hour after 16th birthday
Columbus grandmother mourns loss of grandson killed hour after 16th birthday
Georgia, Alabama doctors share tips to combat COVID-19 uptick