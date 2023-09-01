Roslyn Giles hosts broadcasting workshop at JD Davis Elementary in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some students at JD Davis Elementary School in Columbus got an up close and personal session with News Leader 9′s Roslyn Giles.

Roslyn facilitated a workshop with the school’s media team, where the students produced the morning announcements called “DES Broadcast News” at the start of the day.

She covered the mechanics of public speaking and how to nail capturing the student body’s attention.

The two top student awards went to Aariyah Brock and McKenzie Cook for grasping and executing all the concepts they learned.

Great job to all the students who participated!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.