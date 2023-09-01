A Round of Rain for Today before Drying for Labor Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds and limited sun this Friday with rain and some storms already moving through the Valley. The best coverage of rain is expected around the lunchtime hour and will last into the later afternoon.

Expected Rain Coverage at Lunch (WTVM Weather)

The Valley will begin to dry out into the early evening which is great news for high school football games kicking off tonight.

Sports Overtime Game of the Week WTVM (WTVM Weather)

There is a wedge front to our east resulting in a cold air damming effect that’s helping keep temperatures slightly below average, along with rain and cloud cover the Valley is seeing today. Highs today top out in the low to mid-80s. Labor Day Weekend begins a stretch of dry days for the Valley that lasts well into next week. Saturday will feature a very slim chance of light showers and mostly cloudy skies, but the clouds start to thin out starting Sunday.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast (WTVM Weather)

Highs tomorrow are forecasted in the mid-80s, but this won’t last the entirety of the holiday weekend as temperatures will climb back to the upper 80s to low 90s for Sunday and Monday. The pleasant weather continues well into next week with little to no rain, but temperatures climb back into the mid-90s by the middle of next week.

