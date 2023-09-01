Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case

Rudy Giuliani is seen in this booking photo.
Rudy Giuliani is seen in this booking photo.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani on Friday pleaded not guilty to Georgia charges that accuse him of trying, along with former President Donald Trump and others, to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

In filing his not guilty plea with the court, the former New York mayor and Trump attorney also waived his right to appear at an arraignment hearing set for Sept. 6. He joins the former president and at least 10 others in forgoing a trip to Atlanta to appear before a judge in a packed courtroom with a news camera rolling.

Trump and Giuliani are among 19 people charged in a sprawling, 41-count indictment that details a wide-ranging conspiracy to thwart the will of Georgia’s voters who had selected Democrat Joe Biden over the Republican incumbent.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the case under Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, has said she wants to try all 19 defendants together. But the legal wrangling has already begun in a slew of court filings since the indictment was filed Aug. 14.

Several of those charged have filed motions to try to be tried alone or with a small group of other defendants, while others are trying to move their proceedings to federal court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus grandmother mourns loss of grandson killed hour after 16th birthday
Columbus grandmother mourns loss of grandson killed hour after 16th birthday
crime scene mgn
One dead following shooting on Double Churches Road in Columbus
Police work to clear three-car collision scene on Forrest Road in Columbus
Car catches fire after multi-vehicle crash on Forrest Rd. in Columbus
Bingo halted at the American Legion Fletcher-McCollister Post 135 in Phenix City, investigation...
Bingo halted at the American Legion Post 135 in Phenix City, investigation underway
Heavy police presence on Wellborn Drive
Teen injured in overnight shooting near Wellborn Drive in Columbus

Latest News

Columbus PD releases results of 5-day detail combating business burglaries
Gabby's PKG
Callaway Resort & Gardens hosting annual Labor Day hot air balloon event
A YouTube star has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke arrested on suspicion of child abuse
FILE - Proud Boy member Ethan Nordean walks toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington, in support...
Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean gets 18 years in prison, tying for longest sentence in Jan. 6 attack