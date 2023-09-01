Walmart customers charged incorrect totals after food tax reduction in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A number of viewers called and messaged the newsroom on Friday saying they were charged more taxes than expected on purchases at Walmart.

A Walmart spokesperson confirmed the error in a statement on Friday afternoon:

“Earlier today, some Walmart customers and Sam’s Club members across Alabama were incorrectly overcharged sales tax while shopping with us. Effective Sept. 1, the sales tax rate on food decreased by one percentage point statewide. Our systems mistakenly charged both the old rate and the new rate at the time of sale.

The situation is being corrected, and we’re asking potentially impacted customers to take their receipts to their nearby stores or clubs for a refund of the higher sales tax.”

Customers are asked to take receipts to a nearby Walmart location for a refund of the higher tax amount.

A customer, who asked to remain anonymous, hopes that customers who are going to get the refunds have compassion towards the employees.

“When I went to get the refund, the person at customer service said they didn’t have the ability to refund it to the original form of purchase, which was my card, they had to do it in cash,” they said. “Bless her heart she had a stack of receipts where they’d been working on that probably since they opened this morning. If you’re going out shopping, have a little bit of kindness for the people who are checking you out because it’s not their fault that their systems are not up to date.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.