Weapon confiscated from student at Double Churches Elementary in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Parents of students at Double Churches Elementary School got word late Friday evening about a student bringing a weapon to school.

The principal sent a message to parents, and a robocall informed them that the weapon was safely confiscated without incident.

News Leader 9 received a copy of the letter, which stated the incident happened towards the end of the school day, and students were dismissed as usual.

For the complete statement, read below:

Message from Double Churches Elementary School (Source: WTVM/Double Churches Elementary School)

It is unclear what kind of weapon was brought to the school.

We have contacted district officials for more information and will provide more details as we learn them.

