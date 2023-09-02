Columbus Interstate 185 N wreck cleared, roads back open
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident on the interstate caused traffic delays in Columbus.
Police worked to clear a wreck on I-185 going northbound, and now, the roads are clear. The accident was between Exit 6 Macon Road and Exit 7 Manchester Expressway.
Still no word on the seriousness of the crash or any injuries reported.
Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.