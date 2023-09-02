Business Break
Car crash on River Rd near Biggers Rd in Columbus causes street closures on River Falls St.

Car Crash on River Road near Harris County
Car Crash on River Road near Harris County(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department Motor Squad is investigating the car crash that occurred on River Road near Biggers Road in Columbus.

According to officials, there are individuals with injuries in the car crash, but the number of injured is unknown.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

