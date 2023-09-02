Car crash on River Rd near Biggers Rd in Columbus causes street closures on River Falls St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department Motor Squad is investigating the car crash that occurred on River Road near Biggers Road in Columbus.

Our Motor Squad is investigating an accident with injuries on River Rd. near Biggers Rd. Use caution if traveling in the area or find an alternate route #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) September 2, 2023

According to officials, there are individuals with injuries in the car crash, but the number of injured is unknown.

