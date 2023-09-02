Columbus Police searching for critically missing children last seen near Britt David Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A search is underway for two critically missing children last seen in the area of Britt David Park in Columbus. Police ask for the public’s assistance in finding them.

According to officials, Charley McCarney and Casey McCarney, were last seen in the area of Britt David Park (2801 W. Britt David Road) at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials say Charley was last seen wearing black shorts, light-colored T-shirt and white tennis shoes. Casey was last seen wearing blue jean or cream colored shorts, white tank top (midriff style), white tennis shoes.

They say Charley and Casey may be with Alexandra Casey McCarney, who may be driving a white Toyota 4Runner, bearing GA License #TAY5071. They may be in North Columbus (Main Street Village) or Box Springs, GA.

Any information concerning these critically missing children, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department at (706) 653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at (706) 326-6662.

