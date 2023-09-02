Business Break
Cooler and Drier Conditions Today in the Valley to Start the Holiday Weekend

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Labor Day Weekend WTVM
Labor Day Weekend WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Labor Day Weekend begins a stretch of dry days for the Valley that lasts well into next week. Today will feature a very slim chance of light showers and mostly cloudy skies, but the clouds start to thin out starting Sunday.  Highs reach the mid-80s, but these cool 80s won’t last the entirety of the holiday weekend as temperatures will climb back to the upper 80s to low 90s for Sunday and Monday. The pleasant weather continues well into next week with little to no rain, but temperatures climb back into the mid to upper 90s by the middle of next week. This is due to yet another ridge of high pressure. This high pressure will build back into the Southeast this week, and will yet again raise temperatures and lower the rain coverage.

