LaGrange holds press conference discussing plans to combat recent violence

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange city officials announced new initiatives to help combat crime after a man was shot to death while walking at a city park.

65-year-old Kenneth Dial was killed earlier this week at the Sunny Point Recreation area on Mooty Bridge Road. Police believe robbery was the motive.

At the conference, authorities stressed to the public if you see something, say something. They also announced a gun buyback event, a youth crime prevention program and promised more resources for police.

The LaGrange police chief says the increase in police presence and crime details help prevent crimes before they happen.

To see the entire presser, watch below:

The gun buyback event will be held on Oct. 12 from noon to 8 p.m.

