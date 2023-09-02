Business Break
MCSO arrests 3 wanted suspects after concerned citizen call

MCSO suspects (L-R) Bobby Burkett, Jason Denton, Sara Brooks
MCSO suspects (L-R) Bobby Burkett, Jason Denton, Sara Brooks(Source: MCSO)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested three wanted suspects after a concerned citizen’s call.

According to officials, the MCSO’s Special Operations Unit received information from a concerned citizen regarding wanted fugitives in Muscogee county. The Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit apprehended all three wanted fugitives and they were transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

Bobby Burkett had warrants for:

  • Felony Violation of Probation
  • Fugitive from Justice (Alabama)

Jason Denton had warrants for:

  • Felony Violation of Probation

Sara Brooks had warrants for:

  • Felony Violation of Probation (Coweta County)

