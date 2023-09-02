MCSO arrests 3 wanted suspects after concerned citizen call

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested three wanted suspects after a concerned citizen’s call.

According to officials, the MCSO’s Special Operations Unit received information from a concerned citizen regarding wanted fugitives in Muscogee county. The Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit apprehended all three wanted fugitives and they were transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

Bobby Burkett had warrants for:

Felony Violation of Probation

Fugitive from Justice (Alabama)

Jason Denton had warrants for:

Felony Violation of Probation

Sara Brooks had warrants for:

Felony Violation of Probation (Coweta County)

