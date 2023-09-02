Business Break
Mostly Sunny Skies for Labor Day!

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Labor day weekend is finally upon us, and we are expecting dry conditions across the Valley. Sunday will start with mostly cloudy conditions, eventually becoming partly cloudy throughout the day. Monday through Thursday expect mostly sunny skies as an upper-level high pressure will help to keep rain chances low and warm temperatures over the coming days. Temperatures Sunday are expected to be in the mid- to upper-80s, with high temperatures on Monday expected to be in the upper-80s to low-90s.

Labor Day Forecast
Labor Day Forecast(WTVM Weather)

Low temperatures Saturday night through Monday night are expected to be in the mid- to upper-60s. As we head into the middle portion of next week temperatures will begin to warm between 95-97 degrees Wednesday through Friday, before rain chances begin to increase heading into next weekend.

Rain coverage the next 7 days
Rain coverage the next 7 days(WTVM Weather)

Stay safe and have a fun Labor Day weekend!

