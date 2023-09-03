BSC World Series returned to South Commons for 16th year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happening over the weekend in the Fountain City, a huge adult league softball tournament bringing in hundreds of people from across the country.

This Labor Day weekend marked the 16th year of the Black Sports Circuit (BSC, Inc.) World Series. More than 100 different teams and so many different ages, but one thing remained the same; the players, coaches, and BSC CEO all say this tournament is like a family reunion.

“It’s a joy to be here, we look forward to this every, every year, not only to come out and enjoy everyone, but to win,” said Lachaka Humprey, a player for the Silent Assassins.

The culmination of a nine month long season for Black Softball Circuit, Incorporated known as BSC here!

“We enjoy it and we welcome it which is why we travel all the way from Kansas City, Missouri,” says Phillip Martin, a player for Team Mission.

The BSC Worlds, featuring 160 teams from 39 states, and players from 45 states happened in the same city the association began 16 years ago.

BSC CEO, Clay Dickey says he’s often asked how’s it feel to know the impact of BSC over the years and it’s a question hard for him to answer.

“It’s just something that I love, I would be doing it if it wasn’t an association. I just love being around people and I love the game. 95% of the teams are going to go home, I’m not going to say losers, but not having won the tournament. So how do you keep them coming back? Create an environment where they want to come, whether they have a chance of winning or not but they continue to come and that’s what you see here today,” said Dickey.

One of those returning teams are the Supersonics, they’ve been a part of BSC since it’s beginning.

“It started out with a vision and now it has grown into an astronomical type of an event to now it’s just mind blowing, we haven’t been a part of anything like it,” said Latonya Slaughter, with the Supersonics.

According to the Columbus Sports Council, Dickey has brought in more than $42 million in visitors spending to Columbus since the first tournament 16 years ago.

“When you’re looking at people coming to our community and they’re investing money, putting into our community because they want to come be a part of Columbus, said David Boyd, event manager for Columbus Sports Circuit. “You’re looking at this year alone, this tournament is a little over $2 million in visitors’ spending. What does that mean to us? That means that’s jobs for people here in Columbus, that is an opportunity for people to see what we think is so special about our town.”

This is not it for the BSC tournaments. The fall world series will take place in October...and it is already filled with a wait list of teams.

