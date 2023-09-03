Dry Holiday Weekend and First Full Week of September

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The pleasant slight taste of fall that has greeted us for the first couple of days of September will be with us for the next two days, at least during the morning hours. Lows tonight and Monday night will drop into the 60s areawide, while highs will hover around the 90 degree mark.

For the short work week, however, warmer conditions will return for both morning lows and afternoon highs. While low temperatures will stay near or just a couple of degrees above normal around 70 degrees, high temperatures will return to the lower and middle 90s, some 5-7 degrees above early September average values.

Conditions will remain dry as well. No measurable rainfall is in the picture until Friday into next weekend, and even then, coverage will be isolated to widely scattered at best. In fact, parts of the Columbus metro area have been painted as “abnormally dry” in the latest Drought Monitor, a prerequisite to drought conditions. We’ll monitor conditions as we go through the next several weeks as September and October are climatologically the driest months of the year, barring any effects from tropical cyclones making landfall in the Gulf or Atlantic coastal states.

