Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Arizona freeway

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says 49-year-old Alvaro Ovando Alvarez and an open alcoholic container in the truck and let his 10-year-old son drive.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A father is in custody after reportedly letting his 10-year-old son drive his truck on a freeway in Arizona.

KPHO reports the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a 9-1-1 call about a boy seen driving a red truck on the Loop 101 around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The caller said the truck was weaving and speeding, heading west near Scottsdale Road.

A Department of Public Safety trooper found the truck and tried to stop it after seeing the driver changing lanes unsafely. The driver failed to stop, and DPS began chasing the truck, which eventually pulled over in the emergency lane of the 7th Street off-ramp.

The trooper confirmed that the boy was driving and his father, 49-year-old Alvaro Ovando Alvarez, was in the passenger seat.

Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and unlawfully permitting a minor to drive.

The departments says the child is not facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD missing children (L-R) Charley McCarney and Casey McCarney
Columbus Police searching for critically missing children last seen near Britt David Park
Bradley Stokes (Source: Russell Co Sheriff's Office)
Man arrested in Columbus following Russell County murder
Car Crash on River Road near Harris County
Car crash on River Rd near Biggers Rd in Columbus leaves River Rd closed
MCSO suspects (L-R) Bobby Burkett, Jason Denton, Sara Brooks
MCSO arrests 3 wanted suspects after concerned citizen call
Columbus grandmother mourns loss of grandson killed hour after 16th birthday
Columbus grandmother mourns loss of grandson killed hour after 16th birthday

Latest News

Three generations of women are attending classes at the same college this year.
3 generations of women from one family will start college together this year
A grandmother, mother, and two daughters have enrolled at Carthage College in Wisconsin...
Three generations of one family will start college this year
FILE - A farmer holds wheat in a granary on a private farm in Zhurivka, Kyiv region, Ukraine,...
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says defense minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities are investigating 1 death
In Nevada, thousands are stranded at the Burning Man festival after heavy rains. (CNN, COURTESY...
Thousands stranded at swamped Burning Man festival