Mostly Sunny and Low 90s for Labor Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You may have noticed slightly cooler temperatures on Sunday morning, thanks to some less muggy air across the region. These slightly cooler temperatures will stick around Sunday night and Monday night with low temperatures in the upper-60s. Labor Day is looking great for any outdoor activities you may have planned; mostly sunny skies will be in place on Monday and stick around through at least Thursday.

Labor Day Forecast (WTVM Weather)

Friday and Saturday are our next best chances of rain; however, coverage is between 20-30% making those showers and storms more isolated and scattered in nature. Temperatures will begin to be on the rise heading into the middle to latter half of the work week with temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s Wednesday through Saturday. The “feels-like” temperatures will remain closer to the actual air temperature due to less mugginess across the Valley this coming week.

Muggy Meter (WTVM Weather)

Stay safe and have a fun Labor Day weekend!

