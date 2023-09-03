Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Mostly Sunny and Low 90s for Labor Day

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You may have noticed slightly cooler temperatures on Sunday morning, thanks to some less muggy air across the region. These slightly cooler temperatures will stick around Sunday night and Monday night with low temperatures in the upper-60s. Labor Day is looking great for any outdoor activities you may have planned; mostly sunny skies will be in place on Monday and stick around through at least Thursday.

Labor Day Forecast
Labor Day Forecast(WTVM Weather)

Friday and Saturday are our next best chances of rain; however, coverage is between 20-30% making those showers and storms more isolated and scattered in nature. Temperatures will begin to be on the rise heading into the middle to latter half of the work week with temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s Wednesday through Saturday. The “feels-like” temperatures will remain closer to the actual air temperature due to less mugginess across the Valley this coming week. 

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WTVM Weather)

Stay safe and have a fun Labor Day weekend!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD missing children (L-R) Charley McCarney and Casey McCarney
Columbus Police searching for critically missing children last seen near Britt David Park
Bradley Stokes (Source: Russell Co Sheriff's Office)
Man arrested in Columbus following Russell County murder
Car Crash on River Road near Harris County
Car crash on River Rd near Biggers Rd in Columbus leaves River Rd closed
MCSO suspects (L-R) Bobby Burkett, Jason Denton, Sara Brooks
MCSO arrests 3 wanted suspects after concerned citizen call
Columbus grandmother mourns loss of grandson killed hour after 16th birthday
Columbus grandmother mourns loss of grandson killed hour after 16th birthday

Latest News

Drought Monitor
Dry Holiday Weekend and First Full Week of September
Labor Day Forecast
Mostly Sunny Skies for Labor Day!
Labor Day Weekend WTVM
Cooler and Drier Conditions Today in the Valley to Start the Holiday Weekend
Labor Day Weekend Forecast
Drier Forecast for Labor Day Weekend