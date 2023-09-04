Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus branch of NAACP to host press conference on 61st annual Heritage Bowl brawl

Spencer High School students volunteer following incident at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium
Spencer High School students volunteer following incident at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus branch of the NAACP has scheduled a press conference on the recent fights and violence that happened at the 61st annual Heritage Bowl.

The event is set to take place on Saturday September 9, at 12:00 p.m., in front of the ticket booth at the A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.

On August 25, the annual match between Carver and Spencer high schools in Columbus quickly turned into a panic for everyone inside and outside of the stadium.

Investigators believe two girls were fighting inside the stadium. The ensuing events caused a panic that caused players on the field to hit the ground and let to a stoppage in play. The game was eventually suspended.

No injuries were reported.

“The problems that continue to plague our community cannot be expected to be solved by the NAACP or any one organization alone”, says Wane A. Hailes, president of the local NAACP. “Just as it is said, ‘It takes a village to raise a child’ it is going to take that same village to address and work toward solutions to stopping the crime that is being perpetrated by our youth on our community.”

Multiple guests are scheduled to speak including representatives from the Divine 9, the (IMA) Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, Masons, 100 Women on the Move, The Urban League of the River Valley, A Call to Talk, students from Carver High School and the NAACP.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Stokes (Source: Russell Co Sheriff's Office)
Man arrested in Columbus following Russell County murder
CPD missing children (L-R) Charley McCarney and Casey McCarney
Columbus Police searching for critically missing children last seen near Britt David Park
MCSO suspects (L-R) Bobby Burkett, Jason Denton, Sara Brooks
MCSO arrests 3 wanted suspects after concerned citizen call
Car Crash on River Road near Harris County
Car crash on River Rd near Biggers Rd in Columbus leaves River Rd closed
Woman injured after shooting on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Woman injured after shooting on Macon Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

Labor Day is celebrated nationally across the United States with parades, picnics, barbecues,...
Salem community celebrates Labor Day for 38th year
Woman injured after shooting on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Woman injured after shooting on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Woman injured after shooting on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Woman injured after shooting on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Man arrested in Columbus following Russell County murder