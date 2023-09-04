Columbus branch of NAACP to host press conference on 61st annual Heritage Bowl brawl

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus branch of the NAACP has scheduled a press conference on the recent fights and violence that happened at the 61st annual Heritage Bowl.

The event is set to take place on Saturday September 9, at 12:00 p.m., in front of the ticket booth at the A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.

On August 25, the annual match between Carver and Spencer high schools in Columbus quickly turned into a panic for everyone inside and outside of the stadium.

Investigators believe two girls were fighting inside the stadium. The ensuing events caused a panic that caused players on the field to hit the ground and let to a stoppage in play. The game was eventually suspended.

No injuries were reported.

“The problems that continue to plague our community cannot be expected to be solved by the NAACP or any one organization alone”, says Wane A. Hailes, president of the local NAACP. “Just as it is said, ‘It takes a village to raise a child’ it is going to take that same village to address and work toward solutions to stopping the crime that is being perpetrated by our youth on our community.”

Multiple guests are scheduled to speak including representatives from the Divine 9, the (IMA) Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, Masons, 100 Women on the Move, The Urban League of the River Valley, A Call to Talk, students from Carver High School and the NAACP.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.