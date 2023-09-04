Business Break
Salem community celebrates Labor Day for 38th year

Labor Day is celebrated nationally across the United States with parades, picnics, barbecues,...
Labor Day is celebrated nationally across the United States with parades, picnics, barbecues, fireworks and athletic events.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - For more than 35 years, the Salem community has celebrated Labor Day with a free picnic for residents and this year is no different.

The small rural neighborhood in Lee County has been hosting the event for 38 years.

This year, the annual tradition is being held at the old post office behind the new post office on Lee Road 145 in Salem.

A small group of longtime Salem residents came together to provide all the food, games, and entertainment. The group also held a memorial for members that have passed on.

“That what it’s all about - coming together as a community, coming together by getting alone. It’s a celebration for us to come together, get the community to come together once a year, and celebrate the Labor Day,” said Lorenzo Gentry.

The picnic is not just for that small group of Salem residents. They are inviting the entire Chattahoochee Valley to come out and celebrate.

