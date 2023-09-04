Sun and seasonable heat for Labor Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are capping off the holiday weekend on a dry note as temperatures continue to warm up. It gets even hotter toward mid-week.

Sun and a few passing clouds on this Labor Day. After 60s this morning, highs will be near 90 degrees.

Seasonable heat for Labor Day. Dry and sunny. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy tonight. Clouds start to increase a bit. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees early Tuesday.

We’ll have more clouds Tuesday compared to Monday; there will be a partly sunny sky. Still dry with highs in the low 90s.

Highs will be in the 90s this week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Wednesday and Thursday look to be our hottest days of the week with highs in the mid 90s. There is a slight chance of a few PM showers and storms; rain coverage is around 20% or less at this point.

It won't be humidity like we had last month, but still fairly muggy at times this week, especially Thursday/Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

As of now, Friday may offer a slightly better chance of spotty storms. Rain coverage is at 30%. Highs in the low to mid 90s. As we go throughout the weekend, it should be mostly dry. A few storms are possible, especially Saturday. Even though today is the unofficial end to summer, highs stay in the 90s for the foreseeable future.

Heating up the rest of the workweek. There could be some showers and storms around mid to late week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

