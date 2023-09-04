Sun and seasonable heat for Labor Day
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are capping off the holiday weekend on a dry note as temperatures continue to warm up. It gets even hotter toward mid-week.
Sun and a few passing clouds on this Labor Day. After 60s this morning, highs will be near 90 degrees.
Partly cloudy tonight. Clouds start to increase a bit. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees early Tuesday.
We’ll have more clouds Tuesday compared to Monday; there will be a partly sunny sky. Still dry with highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday and Thursday look to be our hottest days of the week with highs in the mid 90s. There is a slight chance of a few PM showers and storms; rain coverage is around 20% or less at this point.
As of now, Friday may offer a slightly better chance of spotty storms. Rain coverage is at 30%. Highs in the low to mid 90s. As we go throughout the weekend, it should be mostly dry. A few storms are possible, especially Saturday. Even though today is the unofficial end to summer, highs stay in the 90s for the foreseeable future.
