Temperatures on the Rise and Low Rain Coverage

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into this work week, rain coverage will be between 0-10% Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain coverage increases Thursday and Friday due to the passage of a frontal system bringing with it showers and storms that will be isolated and scattered across the region. We begin to drop rain coverage into next weekend as the front moves through our area; Saturday and Sunday rain coverage is between 0-10%.

Rain coverage for the next 7 days
Rain coverage for the next 7 days(WTVM Weather)

You may have noticed the less muggy air over our region, giving us a taste of fall. Low temperatures Monday night and Tuesday are expected to be in the upper-60s to low-70s. Temperatures Tuesday are expected to be in the lower-90s; however, temperatures will begin to increase heading into mid-week with temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday in the mid-90s.  Even though temperatures will increase, the mugginess is not going to be as high as we have seen previously, meaning are feels-like temperatures will be closer to or a few degrees above the actual air temperature.

Muggy meter over the next few days
Muggy meter over the next few days(WTVM Weather)

