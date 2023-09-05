5th annual free dentistry day event to be held for first responders, veterans, and active military

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 5th annual free dentistry day event, “Helping Heroes Smile,” will be held Monday, September 11.

During the event, there will be opportunities for free dental work such as extractions, filling or cleaning offered to active military, veterans and first responders.

Treatment will be given on a first come, first serve basis, and registration for treatment will not guarantee that treatment will be completed.

Those who attend will need to bring a valid ID.

The event will be at two locations in the Chattahoochee Valley from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

One location will be the Southeastern Dentistry Center at 3650 Gurley Drive in Columbus, and the other location is Hamilton Family Dentistry at 222 Chambless Ln in Hamilton.

For more information about the event and the rules and guidelines click here.

