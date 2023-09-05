Barbour County High School wins first football game in 10 years

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Barbour County High School has won its first football game in ten years. The Jaguars went through several different coaches and graduating classes but finally ended their 82-game losing streak.

When people hear about Barbour County, they typically think of basketball. The school often has sell-out crowds for its historically good basketball program. The Athletic Director at Barbour County, Steven Fryer, says people in the community and past students were shocked at the win.

Part of the success is from a change in the coaching staff. Derrick Levett took the position as head coach, and this is his first season with Jagaurs. Out of a roster of only 22 players, Levett says he has guys who are seniors, and he wanted to get a win for them.

A new era is starting for Barbour County High School. The team has the momentum to carry them to the next game, and the school has a brand new athletic facility to look forward to using. The facility includes concessions, public restrooms, team locker rooms, and a state-of-the-art training and weight facility. The facility will be ready in the next couple of weeks.

The school is expecting massive support from the community for this upcoming Friday game against Lavern, and the team is hopefully getting ready to keep their winning streak alive.

