Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Biden nominates former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew to serve as ambassador to Israel

FILE - Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew speaks during the discussion panel at the World Bank/IMF...
FILE - Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew speaks during the discussion panel at the World Bank/IMF annual meeting at IMF headquarters in Washington, Oct. 7, 2016. The White House says President Joe Biden has nominated Lew to serve as his next ambassador to Israel.( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Israel, the White House announced Tuesday.

Lew, who served as White House chief of staff and director of the Office of Management and Budget during the Obama administration, would succeed Ambassador Tom Nides, who left the post in July. Lew also served as OMB director during the Clinton administration.

If Lew is confirmed by the Senate, he will come to one of the highest-profile U.S. ambassadorships, with the Biden administration pushing for Israel and Saudi Arabia—two of the biggest Middle East powers but longtime rivals— to normalize their relationship.

The effort to strengthen that historically fraught relationship comes after the Trump administration helped facilitate the “Abraham Accords,” normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco.

A normalization deal with Saudi Arabia, the most powerful and wealthy Arab state, has the potential to reshape the region and boost Israel’s standing in significant ways. But brokering such a deal is a heavy lift as the kingdom has said it won’t officially recognize Israel before a resolution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Lew is currently a managing partner at Lindsay Goldberg, a private equity firm, and a visiting professor at Columbia University in New York. A spokeswoman for Lew said he did not have any immediate comment on his nomination.

Democratic Majority for Israel President and CEO Mark Mellman said Lew would come to the posting “well-versed in the intricacies of international relations and the pressing issues facing Israel and the U.S.-Israel alliance.”

He also currently serves as chairman of the board of the National Committee on United States-China Relations, co-president of the board of the National Library of Israel USA and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Lew has also previously served as managing director and chief operating officer for two Citigroup business units. He was executive vice president and the chief operating officer of New York University and a professor of public administration in the Wagner Graduate School of Public Service at NYU.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman injured after shooting on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Woman injured after shooting on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Bradley Stokes (Source: Russell Co Sheriff's Office)
Man arrested in Columbus following Russell County murder
BSC World Series returned to South Commons for 16th year
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
CPD missing children (L-R) Charley McCarney and Casey McCarney
Columbus Police searching for critically missing children last seen near Britt David Park

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., smiles during the annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm...
Capitol physician says McConnell’s health episodes show ‘no evidence’ of being strokes or seizures
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, talks with his attorneys before his impeachment...
Texas AG Ken Paxton faces charges of corruption and bribery as his impeachment trial gets underway
Deputies said the man’s blood alcohol content was over twice the legal limit.
‘Turns out, it was you’: Wrong-way drunken driver calls 911 on himself, deputies say
10 of the most popular live animal college mascots on social media
Police said they are confident he will be caught soon. (Source: CNN/WPVI/KYW/PHOENIXVILLE...
Escaped prisoner convicted for murder evades capture