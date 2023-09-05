Business Break
Birmingham man arrested for alleged Auburn identity theft crime

Javontae Eugene Eatman
Javontae Eugene Eatman(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested a Birmingham man on felony identity theft charges.

According to the Auburn Police Department, 23-year-old Javontae Eugene Eatman was taken into custody after a report of identity theft on Nov. 19, 2022.

An Auburn victim told officers about their credit card information being compromised and used for unauthorized purchases at several locations outside Auburn.

Eatman was developed as a suspect, and police obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was found in Birmingham on Aug. 30 and then transported to Lee County Jail two days later, where he is held on a $5,000 bond.

