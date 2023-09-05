Georgia funeral homes warning families of over-the-phone payment scam

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For many families, planning a funeral for a loved one is one of the hardest things they will do. The process is hard enough, but now, scammers are making things tougher by pretending to work with a funeral home and demanding money over the phone.

Families at McKibben Funer Home in Hogansville almost fell for the scam when someone called them over the phone, threatening to cancel their family member’s funeral. Director David McKibben says, fortunately, those same families knew something wasn’t right and picked up the phone to call him.

“They didn’t lose anything. They just called us immediately from that. It’s just wrong to take advantage of someone during a time like this when they’re probably not thinking straight.”

Even the Georgia Funeral Director’s Association is aware of it, releasing a scam alert to funeral homes.

Further up going I-185 North, McKoon Funeral Home in Newnan is putting their families on notice, posting a warning about the scam on it website and telling people if they’re unsure about something, call the funeral home directly.

Additionally, you should call the police and be sure to report. McKibben says a funeral home will not call, trying to collect money over the phone. Most of the time, you will already have an agreement laid out between you and them.

