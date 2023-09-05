Business Break
Mostly Quiet Weather Ahead; Rain Coverage Increases Thursday

Derek’s Forecast!
Rain coverage will be around 20-30% by Thursday.
Rain coverage will be around 20-30% by Thursday.
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the short-term, quiet weather is on the way with another hot day on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and rain-free conditions. An approaching cold front will drift into the area on Thursday, helping to set off showers and storms with around a 40% coverage for the area. Not everyone will get wet, and it looks like much drier air will move in after the front pushes through. This should help to drop overnight lows into the 60s by Friday and Saturday mornings in many spots, perhaps continuing into next week. Rain coverage won’t be zero, but it will drop quite a bit on Friday and Saturday, and we’ll say most spots will stay completely dry by Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will drop from the mid 90s the next few days into the lower 90s for the weekend and into next week, with the potential for some spots to see upper 80s. Either way, it’s pretty average for this time of year. In the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on a new tropical depression well out in the Atlantic, but at the moment it looks like it will curve back out to sea before reaching the East Coast of the United States and shouldn’t be a threat to land - but we will watch things closely for you!

