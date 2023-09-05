New Alabama law passed, expanding the criteria for missing person’s alert

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - There are new changes related to Alabama’s missing persons’ protocols.

The Alabama Legislature voted to change and expand the missing persons alert criteria, and Governor Kay Ivey signed the law into effect.

We’re all familiar with Amber Alerts coming from smart phones when a child is reported missing. Missing person alerts are just as important as Amber alerts.

Lietuenant Joe Wetherford with the Columbus Police Department Special Victim’s Unit explained there is a difference between an Amber Alert and missing persons alert.

“The general rule on Amber Alerts, it’ll involve a non-custodial abduction that there’s evidence, you know, that the child is in eminent danger,” he said,.

Under the old Alabama law, individuals age 18 and older would not have a missing person report sent out if the missing person was not suffering from a physical or mental disease or illness. That has been permanently changed.

The new law says any time an adult is missing and believed to be in danger a missing person alert will be released.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has launched a new program called “CodeRed.” It’s a notification system used to inform citizens during emergencies such as missing person cases. Sergeant Jeremy Burkett from ALEA described how the alert works on their end.

“As far as it relates to the endangered missing person alert, if your 18 years or older and you have been abducted or there is some type of fear of serious physical injury or bodily harm, now, local agencies or us at ALEA if we got this information we can subsequently contact Alabama Fusion Center, and they can issue that alert,” he said.

This system could have been useful in the search for the Birmingham woman who falsely reported seeing a toddler along the interstate, Carlee Russell, back in July or even earlier, in the search for Anaiah Blanchard, the Auburn women who was abducted at an Auburn gas station, back in 2019.

ALEA said they are thankful for leadership that works hard to review laws and make changes when necessary to keep their citizens safe.

To subscribe to receive “CodeRED” alerts...text “A-L-alerts” to 99411 or you can enroll online by clicking here.

