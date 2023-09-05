Business Break
Plenty of summer heat still coming from Mother Nature

Tyler’s forecast
Getting hotter as the workweek goes on. A few showers and storms are possible by Thursday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As temperatures go up the next few days and it gets a little muggier later in the week, a chance of a few showers or storms are possible.

Partly sunny on this Tuesday as clouds stream in from the west blocking out some of the sun at times. Highs between 90 and 93 degrees.

Clouds start to thin a little bit by tonight; partly cloudy and comfortable overnight. Early Wednesday lows will be in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Mostly sunny and hot Wednesday with temperatures maxing out in the mid 90s in many spots. There could be a weakening line of storms moving through northern Alabama early in the evening; if it survives, we may see a bit of rain in our northern counties toward sunset Wednesday night.

It appears our best chance to see a few showers and storms would be Thursday into part of Friday. Right now, rain coverage is a 20-30% so that means a lot of us would still stay dry as moisture levels don’t look that impressive with this system. Humidity will be more noticeable though pushing our feels like temperatures closer to the triple digit mark.

As we head toward the weekend, a drier air mass approaches. Highs are still expected to be around 90 to 92 degrees, but humidity will be less of a factor. It should be mostly dry. We’ll hold onto the 90s into the first half of next week.

