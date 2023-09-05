Talbot Co. Sheriff’s Office search for missing man, last seen in Columbus
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
The man identified as Calvin Lamar was last seen in Columbus on Aug. 31. According to officials, he was wearing a dark cap, light-colored shirt and blue jeans.
Lamar is 5 ‘11 with black and grey hair, and he is 275 pounds.
Officials also say Lamar has a stutter when he talks.
Anyone with information about his where you are asked to contact the Talbotton Police Department 706-665-8542 or Talbot County Sheriff’s Office 706-665-8314.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.