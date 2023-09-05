Business Break
Walmart offering $5 gift card to Alabama customers following sales tax overcharge

Walmart is extending an apologetic offering to Alabama customers who were affected by the...
Walmart is extending an apologetic offering to Alabama customers who were affected by the statewide sales tax overcharge issue that occurred last week.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WTVY) - Walmart is extending an apologetic offering to Alabama customers who were affected by the statewide sales tax overcharge issue that occurred last week.

The technical error resulting in the overcharge came on September 1, the date when a new law went into affect that lowered Alabama’s state grocery tax rate from 4% to 3%. The error from Walmart’s end ended up charging both the new tax rate as well as the old tax rate at all stores across the state.

As part of Walmart’s steps to address customers following the issue, they are offering anyone who shopped in the state on September 1 when the issues occurred to receive a $5 Walmart Gift Card.

To receive the Gift Card, customers are asked to bring their September 1 receipt showing the overcharged sales tax to the customer service desk at any Walmart store. The same is available for Sam’s Club members as well, who instead of a gift card will receive $5 in Sam’s Cash on their account.

The gift card offer will be available until Monday, September 18.

