Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Auburn woman arrested for theft of property, police say

Chechy Mary Yuka
Chechy Mary Yuka(Source: Lee County Jail)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn woman is behind bars, facing felony charges for a first-degree theft crime.

According to Auburn police, the arrest originated from officers receiving reports of a theft on Aug. 5 near South College Street. The victim claimed a female suspect snatched their handbag while it was in the victim’s possession.

Police developed 27-year-old Chechy Mary Luka as a suspect during the investigation into the crime. She was found on Sept. 5 and arrested for first-degree theft of property warrant.

Luka was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More details about the fatal stabbing of a 37-year-old woman in Russell County
More details about the fatal stabbing of a 37-year-old woman in Russell County
Georgia funeral homes warning families of over-the-phone payment scam
Police presence on Buena Vista Road in Columbus
Police presence on Buena Vista Road in Columbus
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Woman injured after shooting on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Woman injured after shooting on Macon Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

Two men plead guilty in separate cases involving meth trafficking and illegal possession of a...
Two men plead guilty in separate cases for armed meth trafficking and illegal possession of firearm
A police chase on U.S. Highway 331 ended in a wreck Wednesday morning with two people injured,...
Georgia man, woman injured in ALEA chase, crash in Montgomery County
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra
Interview: Dr. Howard Berman speaks about working to find a cure to Alzheimer's