Auburn woman arrested for theft of property, police say

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn woman is behind bars, facing felony charges for a first-degree theft crime.

According to Auburn police, the arrest originated from officers receiving reports of a theft on Aug. 5 near South College Street. The victim claimed a female suspect snatched their handbag while it was in the victim’s possession.

Police developed 27-year-old Chechy Mary Luka as a suspect during the investigation into the crime. She was found on Sept. 5 and arrested for first-degree theft of property warrant.

Luka was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $50,000 bond.

