Columbus’ Foundry FC to compete in National Indoor Soccer League

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a new National Indoor Soccer League team in Columbus: Foundry FC.

The newly-formed team will replace the Columbus Rapids in the Civic Center this winter. The NISL told WTVM Sports Leader 9 that ownership issues forced the league to takeover control of the team during the 2022-23 season.

The league says they felt that a fresh start and new brand in the market was the best decision for the future of indoor soccer in Columbus.

“They decided that they couldn’t afford it, basically. That’s what it comes down to. We stepped in and did what we had to do to complete the season and we just thought it was better for a reboot,” said NISL Commissioner Gary Tufford.

Foundry FC will be one of eight teams competing in the NISL. Overall, it’s a fresh start for soccer in Columbus and the NISL expects things to go much smoother this time around.

“The product will be better I think because we have a stronger ownership group, that’s one. Two, we’ve tweaked the rules a little bit,” Tufford said. “I think we have a better handle now on the market as a league.

A schedule for the upcoming season is expected to be released in October.

We’ll have more on this announcement on Wednesday night during WTVM News Leader 9 at 6/5c and 11/10c.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.