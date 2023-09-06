Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus’ Foundry FC to compete in National Indoor Soccer League

Columbus' Foundry FC to compete in National Indoor Soccer League
Columbus' Foundry FC to compete in National Indoor Soccer League(WTVM)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a new National Indoor Soccer League team in Columbus: Foundry FC.

The newly-formed team will replace the Columbus Rapids in the Civic Center this winter. The NISL told WTVM Sports Leader 9 that ownership issues forced the league to takeover control of the team during the 2022-23 season.

The league says they felt that a fresh start and new brand in the market was the best decision for the future of indoor soccer in Columbus.

“They decided that they couldn’t afford it, basically. That’s what it comes down to. We stepped in and did what we had to do to complete the season and we just thought it was better for a reboot,” said NISL Commissioner Gary Tufford.

Foundry FC will be one of eight teams competing in the NISL. Overall, it’s a fresh start for soccer in Columbus and the NISL expects things to go much smoother this time around.

“The product will be better I think because we have a stronger ownership group, that’s one. Two, we’ve tweaked the rules a little bit,” Tufford said. “I think we have a better handle now on the market as a league.

A schedule for the upcoming season is expected to be released in October.

We’ll have more on this announcement on Wednesday night during WTVM News Leader 9 at 6/5c and 11/10c.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More details about the fatal stabbing of a 37-year-old woman in Russell County
More details about the fatal stabbing of a 37-year-old woman in Russell County
Georgia funeral homes warning families of over-the-phone payment scam
Police presence on Buena Vista Road in Columbus
Police presence on Buena Vista Road in Columbus
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Woman injured after shooting on Macon Rd. in Columbus
Woman injured after shooting on Macon Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

Barbour County High School wins first football game in 10 years
Barbour County High School wins first football game in 10 years
The Valley Rams played lights out in the team's big win against the Lanett Panthers which...
Week 2: Drive of the Week featuring Valley
The Tide roll over MTSU
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford carries the ball in for a touchdown against Massachusetts...
Auburn rolls over UMass in Freeze’s debut