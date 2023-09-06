Columbus woman sentenced to over 10 years for child pornography possession

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman is sentenced to more than ten years in federal prison for the possession of child pornography.

34-year-old Townes Borum will be under supervised release after completing her time behind bars and will be required to register as a sex offender.

The US Attorney’s Office said in May 2020, they received information about Borum sending nude photos of a minor to a man in New Jersey. The man claimed he paid the defendant’s rent and other expenses in exchange for pictures and videos.

As a result, Borum’s house was searched that same month.

Investigators say they found messages between her and others discussing the sale of the child sexual abuse material. Advertisements were also found online.

