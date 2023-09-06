Business Break
Columbus woman sentenced to over 10 years for child pornography possession

Townes Ward Borum
Townes Ward Borum(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman is sentenced to more than ten years in federal prison for the possession of child pornography.

34-year-old Townes Borum will be under supervised release after completing her time behind bars and will be required to register as a sex offender.

The US Attorney’s Office said in May 2020, they received information about Borum sending nude photos of a minor to a man in New Jersey. The man claimed he paid the defendant’s rent and other expenses in exchange for pictures and videos.

As a result, Borum’s house was searched that same month.

Investigators say they found messages between her and others discussing the sale of the child sexual abuse material. Advertisements were also found online.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

