Football coach who got job back after Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field has resigned

FILE - Bremerton assistant football coach Joe Kennedy, at center in blue, is surrounded by...
FILE - Bremerton assistant football coach Joe Kennedy, at center in blue, is surrounded by Centralia High School football players after they took a knee and prayed with him on the field after the team's game against Bremerton on Oct. 16, 2015, in Bremerton, Wash. Years after Kennedy left the football team over objections to his post-game praying on the field, he has returned to the gridiron thanks to a Supreme Court decision, and his first game back is Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (Meegan M. Reid/Kitsap Sun via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A high school football coach in Washington state who won his job back after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field resigned Wednesday after just one game back.

Assistant Bremerton High School coach Joe Kennedy made the announcement on his website, citing several reasons, including that he needed to care for an ailing family member out of state. He had been living full-time in Florida before the football season started last Friday.

