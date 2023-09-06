Lafayette man dies following 2-vehicle crash in Chambers Co.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a car crash in Chambers County.

On September 5, a two-vehicle crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Alabama 77 - near Wadley in Chambers County.

Officials say the crash claimed the life of 69-year-old Richard H. Fetner, of Lafayette. Authorities say a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup rear-ended Fetner - who was operating a Kubota lawnmower.

Fetner was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

