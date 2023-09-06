Midtown Columbus business owners share reliefs after police conduct burglar details

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sgt. Edenfield with the Columbus Police Department says several officers, including cadets, put in long hours during the late night to catch burglars. Business owners say it gives them some relief, but they still have to pay for the damages they caused.

Back in June, a surge of break-ins was taking place in Midtown Columbus, prompting the Columbus Police Department to set up details. During August, CPD Property Crimes Investigators and other departments hit the streets looking for people loitering near businesses.

In an effort to combat the surge in business burglaries in the Valley, the operation yielded significant results. 18 people were arrested, some having outstanding warrants.

News Leader 9 spoke with the owner of Lemongrass Thai and Sushi, Rodrigo Sardinas, who said his business was broken into twice over the course of three weeks in June. He says he hopes the detail will stop the burglars.

Larrry’s Beauty Supply Store was another victim. The beauty supply store is in the same area where other burglaries have occurred. Larry Nelson, the owner, says hearing about the arrests brings him some peace.

Edenfield says her department will continue to crack down on burglaries. She says if anyone has any information, be sure to add the Property Crimes Facebook page.

