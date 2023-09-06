President Biden nominates former Georgia representative to serve in UN General Assembly

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former dean of the Georgia General Assembly, Calvin Smyre was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as one of the U.S. Representatives to the upcoming General Assembly of the United Nations.

In a statement released by Governor Brian Kemp, he said Smyre served our state well for decades.

“Calvin will serve the entire country just as well in this new role as a public delegate to the 78th United States Nations General Assembly,” Kemp said.

