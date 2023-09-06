Rain Coverage Increases Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Thursday don’t forget to pack your raincoats before heading out the door, especially if you are south and east of Columbus, rain coverage is between 30-40% tomorrow. These showers and storms will not be everywhere but more hit or miss in the afternoon and early evening hours. The reason for the rain across the Valley is due to a weak cold front that will work through the area Thursday; temperatures on Thursday will be between 91 to 94 degrees. After the cold front works through the region drier air will be in place, dropping our rain coverage and leaving behind temperatures between 89 and 92 degrees.

Drier air will work its way into the region following the passage of the cold front on Thursday. Leaving behind less humid conditions. (WTVM Weather)

Rain coverage is between 10-20% with temperatures in the upper-80s and lower-90s Saturday and Sunday. A glimpse into the next work week will see temperatures remain in the upper-80s and lower-90s with rain coverage increasing as the week goes on.

