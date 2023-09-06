Shooting investigation underway on Layard Drive in Columbus
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a police presence on Layard Drive in Columbus.
According to officials, a shooting investigation is underway in the 1600 block of Layard Drive.
It’s unknown at this time if there are any suspects. There is no word on if anyone was injured.
