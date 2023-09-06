Business Break
Shooting investigation underway on Layard Drive in Columbus

Shooting investigation underway on Layard Drive in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway on Layard Drive in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a police presence on Layard Drive in Columbus.

According to officials, a shooting investigation is underway in the 1600 block of Layard Drive.

Shooting investigation underway on Layard Drive in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway on Layard Drive in Columbus(Source: WTVM)

It’s unknown at this time if there are any suspects. There is no word on if anyone was injured.

News Leader 9 currently has crews on the scene. Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

