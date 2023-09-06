Staying hot with not many rain opportunities most days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re in the midst of our hottest weather this week and by the weekend a more tolerable heat is expected thanks to a “cold” front.

Sunny to partly cloudy on this Wednesday. Plenty hot with highs between 92 and 95 degrees.

Temps max out in the mid 90s for many of us Wednesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We’ll be watching strong storms in northern Alabama Wednesday evening, but they should weaken and almost fizzle out before moving into the Chattahoochee Valley. We can’t rule out a stray shower or storm in our northern counties tonight. Lows early Thursday will mostly be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Thursday will be a muggier day as most of our area will be just on the south side of a front. A little moisture and extra lift from the front should create at least spotty showers and storms at times. Rain coverage is only around 30-40%, especially south/east of I-85 it appears. Plenty of us shouldn’t expect a drop or at least anything impressive. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like the mid 90s to near 100 degrees with the humidity.

A 30-40% coverage of rain and storms is in the cards for Thursday, (Source: WTVM Weather)

Drier air moves in Friday and there is only a slight chance of rain. We keep rain coverage at 20% or less through the weekend. The front should be far enough southeast of us that most of us shouldn’t get rain, but it’s still close enough that it can’t be completely out of the possibility to get an isolated shower or storm around here. Highs will be in the low 90s with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s thanks to more comfortable humidity levels returning.

Hot and mostly dry for the weekend and not as humid either. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Early next week, the afternoons look hot and dry. We could see a little better chance of a couple storms toward the middle of next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Most of the next 9 days will feature a lack of significant rainfall. (Source: WTVM Weather)

